Suspects used transmission fluid to clean up blood after Alamo Heights shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a teen suspect accused of shooting a man in Alamo Heights before cleaning a bloody truck with transmission fluid.

Alamo Heights police said Derrick Silici, 17, shot a man during an attempted theft on Aug. 16 in the 100 block of Grove Place, near Broadway. One suspect, Kelly Brooke Catalani Rix, was the first to be charged in the shooting, and a third suspect is still on the run, police said.

The incident began when Rix allegedly stole the victim’s truck keys from his apartment that morning because he owed her $300, police said.

The man contacted Rix when he realized his keys were missing, police said, and she later returned to his apartment with Silici and another man, who were armed.

While being questioned, Rix told police that she got into the victim’s truck and drove it forward. The man ran outside his apartment, believing she was going to steal the vehicle or his tools, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Rix then went to a silver Chevrolet truck that was waiting nearby with the two men inside and got in the passenger’s seat. The victim then jumped inside the bed of that truck.

The victim told police that Silici, who was in the rear driver’s side seat, leaned out the window and told him “I’m going to shoot you,” the affidavit states. The man was then shot in the leg and pushed out of the bed by the two men in the truck. The victim also dislocated his shoulder and was taken to University Hospital.

Rix told police that they fled and drove to an illegal game room, where they “mopped the bed of the truck with transmission fluid to get rid of the victim’s blood” and then wiped down the fenders,” an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Records show Silici was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $50,000.

Rix was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession and unauthorized use of a vehicle, records show.

Kelly Brooke Catalani Rix, 37, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show. (Bexar County Jail)

