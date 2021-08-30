Video shows train slamming into semi-truck hauling wind turbine blade in Luling

Screenshot of video showing the aftermath of a destructive crash in Luling involving a train and a semi-truck. (Courtesy of KTBC News)

LULING, Texas – Videos and images are circulating on social media, showing a destructive crash in Luling involving a train and a semi-truck that was hauling a wind turbine blade.

The city of Luling is almost an hour away from San Antonio, and 25 miles west of Seguin.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon after the semi-truck was seemingly stopped on the railroad tracks on Highway 183 for an unknown reason.

Just moments later, the railroad crossing gate’s arms came down on the semi-truck, entrapping it over the tracks.

You can watch video of the crash below, shared on Facebook by user Caleb Brandon. Warning: The crash video may be disturbing for some.

While standing at Tha pump, we got to witness this.. I think it’s time Tha People of Luling come together and agree we need an overpass right here!! Posted by Caleb Brandon on Sunday, August 29, 2021

Many witnessed the scene from afar, when a train traveling at a high speed neared the semi-truck.

Moments later, the train is seen plowing through the semi-truck at a high rate of speed, striking the wind turbine blade and rolling the semi-truck on its side. Eventually, the semi-truck and its load were forced off of the tracks as the train continued forward.

It’s unknown the extent of injuries or what lead to the crash at this time.

KSAT has reached out to Luling Police Department and has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

