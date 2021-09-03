Harlandale ISD readies virtual learning program ahead of bill’s pending approval from Gov. Abbott

SAN ANTONIO – If Gov. Greg Abbott approves a bill that expands and funds virtual learning, the Harlandale Independent School District said it’s already working on establishing its own online learning program.

The district announced Friday via social media that it plans to move forward with setting up a tuition-free and full-time virtual Kindergarten through 8th-grade program.

Attention: Harlandale ISD plans to move forward with the establishment of a tuition-free and full-time virtual... Posted by Harlandale ISD Family on Friday, September 3, 2021

That is if Senate Bill 15 receives final approval from Abbott. The measure has already been passed by both sides of the Texas Legislature.

Still, the bill isn’t without some restrictions.

According to a report from the Texas Tribune, the measure would exclude students who failed their STAAR exams.

However, it would fund virtual learning until Sept. 2023 and give local school districts and charter schools the ability to set up their own virtual learning programs, the Tribune reports.

Ad

Harlandale ISD said online instruction will be offered to students who meet the qualifications. To see if your student qualifies and to submit an application for the virtual learning program, visit the district’s website here.

More on KSAT: