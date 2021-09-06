Police searching for suspect in aggravated robbery of North Side GameStop, reward offered for information

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a North Side GameStop last month Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to his arrest.

The aggravated robbery took place on Aug. 26 around 11:20 a.m. at the GameStop located at 13909 Nacogdoches Road near O’Connor Road.

According to San Antonio police, the suspect entered the location and walked behind the cash register where the clerk was standing. He placed something against the clerk’s back and told the clerk to open the safe.

The clerk believed the item was a gun and did as the suspect demanded but also told the suspect that the safe was on a timer, police said.

The suspect then ordered the clerk to open the register at the same time as the store manager walked into the location.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene.

If you have any information which leads to a felony arrest for this crime you could be paid up to $5,000 by Crime Stoppers.

To submit a tip to Crime Stoppers call 210-224-STOP (7867), or submit a tip via text by sending “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637). Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers and that concern information not previously provided to or known by law enforcement.