Partly Cloudy icon
94º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Shooting of woman inside East Side apartment is connected to earlier violence, police say

Victim shot after answering knock on door

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, Crime Fighters, San Antonio, East Side
Shooting of woman inside East Side apartment is connected to earlier violence, police say
Shooting of woman inside East Side apartment is connected to earlier violence, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The shooting of a woman inside her East Side home early Tuesday was only the latest incident in a night of violence at that apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The 25-year-old victim told police she heard a knock on her door shortly after 4 a.m. at the Antioch Village apartments, located in the 1500 block of Upland Road.

RELATED: Intruders shoot woman in her East Side apartment while young son is present, police say

She says after she opened the door, as many as three women forced their way in, then one of them shot her in the stomach.

The shooting happened while the victim’s young son was at home, but he was not injured.

The wounded woman was alert and talking when she was loaded into an ambulance, police said.

Neighbors, meanwhile, were left talking about that incident and more.

Several parked cars were hit by bullets fired at two women who were leaving the scene of a fight. (KSAT 12 News)

Police believe the shooting was connected to earlier violence at that apartment complex.

Just after 10 p.m., officers had responded to another call for a shooting on the other side of the complex but found no one had been hit.

They say a group of people had been arguing, then fighting, in a parking lot.

Two women in a car who were speeding away from the trouble crashed into other vehicles on their way out of the complex.

Two women in a car who were attempting to leave the scene of a fight crashed into other vehicles on their way out of the parking lot, police say. (KSAT 12 News)

Someone then fired shots at those two women but missed.

Daylight showed some of the bullets hit a couple of parked cars.

Crime scene investigators also found shell casings scattered across the parking lot.

Police say they are working to track down the shooters in both cases.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Tim has been a photojournalist and video editor at KSAT since 1998. He came to San Antonio from Lubbock, where he worked in TV and earned his bachelor's degree in Electronic Media and Communication from Texas Tech University. Tim has won a handful of awards and has earned a master's in Strategic Communication and Innovation from Tech as well.

email