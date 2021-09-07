Shooting of woman inside East Side apartment is connected to earlier violence, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The shooting of a woman inside her East Side home early Tuesday was only the latest incident in a night of violence at that apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The 25-year-old victim told police she heard a knock on her door shortly after 4 a.m. at the Antioch Village apartments, located in the 1500 block of Upland Road.

She says after she opened the door, as many as three women forced their way in, then one of them shot her in the stomach.

The shooting happened while the victim’s young son was at home, but he was not injured.

The wounded woman was alert and talking when she was loaded into an ambulance, police said.

Neighbors, meanwhile, were left talking about that incident and more.

Police believe the shooting was connected to earlier violence at that apartment complex.

Just after 10 p.m., officers had responded to another call for a shooting on the other side of the complex but found no one had been hit.

They say a group of people had been arguing, then fighting, in a parking lot.

Two women in a car who were speeding away from the trouble crashed into other vehicles on their way out of the complex.

Two women in a car who were attempting to leave the scene of a fight crashed into other vehicles on their way out of the parking lot, police say. (KSAT 12 News)

Someone then fired shots at those two women but missed.

Daylight showed some of the bullets hit a couple of parked cars.

Crime scene investigators also found shell casings scattered across the parking lot.

Police say they are working to track down the shooters in both cases.