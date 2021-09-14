SAPD arrests man accused of ‘driving aggressively’ before striking motorcyclist, dragging him 100 yards

SAN ANTONIO – A man who San Antonio police say was “driving aggressively” before he struck and dragged a motorcyclist for 100 yards has been arrested.

Police said Kenneth Keys, Jr., 39, rear-ended and drove over the motorcyclist, 36, around 8:20 p.m. on Monday in the 6200 block of the Interstate 35 North southbound access road, near Olympia Parkway.

The motorcyclist and his bike were pinned under Keys’ Buick, police said, and the man was dragged for about 100 yards before he became dislodged.

The man was left in the roadway while Keys continued southbound, still dragging the motorcycle for nearly 700 feet, police said.

Keys stopped when he could no longer steer the Buick with the motorcycle trapped underneath it.

Police said Keys did not return to the scene of the crash to check on the motorcyclist.

Keys later told police that the motorcyclist ran away from the scene, according to SAPD.

Investigators said Keys showed signs of intoxication and became combative with officers before they could conduct a field sobriety test.

He was eventually charged with intoxication assault, failure to stop and render aid, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest, police said.

Officers said that before the crash, Keys was “driving aggressively” by tailgating other vehicles, speeding and “making unsafe lane changes.”

The motorcyclist was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with critical injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

