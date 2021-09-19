Body found in national park believed to be Gabby Petito, FBI officials say

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming – A body that is believed to be Gabby Petito has been found in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming where authorities have been searching, according to the FBI.

Officials said human remains that match the description of Petito were found earlier Sunday. FBI officials say full forensic evidence has not been completed so they cannot definitively confirm that the body is Petito.

The cause of death has also not been determined, officials said.

Petito, 22, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1. Petito’s family filed a missing persons report Sept. 11 with police in Suffolk County, New York.

Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

