Healthy bread? Here’s what to look for on the label

Bread can be part of a healthy diet if you know what to look for on the labels.

SAN ANTONIO – The wall of bread in your grocery store can be daunting, with seemingly more healthy choices. You see labels like like “multigrain,” “made with whole wheat,” “grains and seeds” and more.

To help decipher the labels to make a healthy choice, Consumer Reports says look for whole grains listed first on the ingredient list. A whole grain has all three parts it was grown with - the bran, the germ and the endosperm- and is more nutritious than a refined grain which doesn’t include the two outer layers. Whole grains are high in fiber, which generally makes you feel fuller.

Also, whole grains are linked to a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, certain cancers and other health problems

But labels can be confusing. For instance, breads labeled “multigrain” or “12 grain” can contain a mix of grains, and even white flour. Bread labeled “100% Whole Grain” or “100% Whole Wheat” won’t have other flours, like white, mixed in.

Fewer than half of the breads that Consumer Reports looked at that were labeled multigrain, oat, made with whole grain actually contained just whole-grains

In addition to a high proportion of whole grains, Consumer Reports experts say the best healthy breads have minimal additives, two or three grams of fiber per slice, fewer than 150 milligrams of sodium, and 2 or less grams of added sugars.

Nuts and seeds are an added bonus in bread,” said nutritionist Amy Keating. “They add flavor, crunch, healthy fats, and fiber.”

Here are some breads that Consumer Reports are worthy of a toast: 365 Whole Foods Market Organic Ancient Grains has 16 grams of whole grains in a slice and is low in added sugars and sodium.

Next, is Nature’s Own 100% Whole Wheat which has less than a gram of added sugar per slice.

And, a slice of Dave’s Killer Bread Organic Powerseed has more than a serving of whole grains, with 19 grams.