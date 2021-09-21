San Antonio Public Libraries to open on Sundays, giving users access to every day of the week

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library will soon go back to operating seven days a week.

SAPL said users will once again have access to libraries on Sundays following a phased re-opening due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This applies to all branches except for select locations undergoing maintenance or a project.

The updated library hours are noon-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

SAPL said contact-free pickup will remain available.

“Returning to daily service is an important milestone in pandemic recovery for the San Antonio Public Library and its users, completing a phased re-opening approach that began last Spring,” SAPL said in a release.

Ad

To view SAPL’s full digital collection, click here.