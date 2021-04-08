San Antonio to reopen public facilities Monday including animal shelter, main library, courts, more

SAN ANTONIO – Several City of San Antonio facilities will reopen Monday, San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh announced.

Walsh made the decision Thursday due to COVID-19 indicators moving in the right direction and currently showing the lowest risk level for transmission of the virus.

Each of the reopened facilities will have safety protocols and physical distancing measures, such as requiring face coverings and temperature checks upon entry.

The following facilities and services being offered beginning April 12 are listed below:

Animal Care Services (ACS)

The main shelter at 4710 State Highway 151 will be open from 1-7 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends by appointments only.

Appointments are available for all services including adoptions, owner reclaim, searching for a lost pet, community cat program, permits, quarantine and to drop off of injured strays are available by clicking here . Residents can also sign up to become ACS fosters or take a shelter dog on a day trip through our Shelter Paws program.

Department of Human Services (DHS)

Willie Velasquez Family Assistance Center, 1302 N. Zarzamora : The Emergency Utility Assistance program will open for limited walk-in availability weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Clients may schedule an in-person appointment in advance. Phone and virtual consultation services remain available and preferred.

FHRC: The Financial and Housing Recovery Center at the Central Library will continue providing in-person consultations for benefit application navigating and financial counseling weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments should be scheduled in advance by calling 210-206-5372. Phone and virtual consultation services remain available and preferred.

Frank Garrett Multi Service Center located at 1226 NW 18th St., including the NXT Level Youth Opportunity Center: The center hosts the Department of Human Services, Parks and Recreation, Metro Health, and AVANCE San Antonio/Early Head Start programs. Entrance at the site is limited to appointment and registered participants for associated onsite programs. DHS NXT Level Youth Opportunity Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with limited daily availability for walk-in appointments to assist with emergency youth needs.

Child Care Services administrative offices at 9725 Datapoint Drive, Suite 200: The administrative office will be open for walk-in appointments and resume at 50% capacity. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DHS Senior Centers: 6 of the 10 Comprehensive Senior Centers operated by DHS (West End Park at 1226 N.W. 18th St.; District 2 at 1751 S. W.W. White Road; South Side Lions at 3303 Pecan Valley Drive; District 5 at 2701 S. Presa St.; Normoyle at 700 Culberson Ave.; and Northeast at 4135 Thousand Oaks Drive) will re-open for limited indoor and outdoor activities at 25% capacity. Transportation will not be provided. Online programming will also continue. Morning (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and afternoon (1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.) recreation time will be available via a reservation process. Meals and food commodities will continue to be provided via curbside pickup and home delivery for participants with transportation and mobility challenges.

Claude Black Multi Service Center, 2805 E. Commerce, including Training for Job Success, VITA, and the Senior Transportation Office: The center hosts the Department of Human Services, Council District 2 Field Offices, and Family Service Association. The center will open for appointment-based services. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Training for Job Success program will be open for in-person consultations weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an appointment by calling 210-207-5917. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will continue curbside services at this location through June 15, with hours Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cafécollege located at 131 El Paso St - The site will reopen for in-person college advising services on April 13 at limited capacity for walk-in and appointment-based services. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Neighborhood and Housing Services Department (NHSD)

The NHSD Main Lobby will reopen on April 12 to provide assistance and answer general neighborhood and housing related questions on from 7:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

In-depth assistance for the Emergency Housing Assistance, Green and Healthy Homes, Under 1 Roof, Minor Home Repair and Owner-Occupied Rehab Programs will remain by appointment only.

Set appointments for Rental & Utility Assistance by calling (210) 207-5910. For all other services call: (210) 207-6459.

San Antonio Public Library (SAPL)

San Antonio Public Library locations will reopen on April 13 for Brisk Browsing at all locations except Central Library, Forest Hills, McCreless, Memorial, and San Pedro Branch Libraries as they are undergoing renovation.

Brisk Browsing and Contact-Free Pickup will be available on Tuesdays from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Wednesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Computer Appointments will continue to be available Tuesday 3 p.m. – 7 p.m & Wednesday - Saturday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Outdoor Wi-Fi will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

All libraries are closed Sundays and Mondays until further notice.

Metro Health

Healthy Start: Program continues to remain open.

Oral Health Program continues to remain open.

Project Worth: Program continues to remain open.

WIC and Lactation Support Center: Program will continue to provide services curbside and the lactation center will do virtual and limited in-person appointments.

Immunization Clinic: Not currently open due to staff support of vaccines at the Alamodome.

Food and Environmental: Program continues to remain open, permits and inspections are still taking place.

STD Clinic: Clinic remains open to appointments and walk-ins

Municipal Court

Limited in-person appearances between 8am and 4pm, M-F at the courthouse using contact-free virtual hearings with judges and staff (capacity of no more than 15 court users at a time).

Magistration and Detention Center open 24 hours per day.

Virtual contested non-jury trials and hearings as scheduled by the court.

Contact free services resolution of cases and citations using telephone (210-207-8970) and email ( sacourt@sanantonio.gov ).

Contested in-person jury and nonjury trials and hearings will begin in Phase 4.

Beginning June 1, limited in-person appearances with judges and court staff between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday - Friday at the courthouse (capacity of no more than 15 court users at a time).

Limited in-person scheduled specialty court dockets, Monday – Friday at the courthouse (reduced docket size by 50%).

Parks and Recreation

Reservations: Park Pavilions will resume and can be done online through the department’s reservation system. Reservation of select indoor gymnasiums will begin later in the Spring contingent on hiring. Permit holders are responsible for ensuring COVID-19 protocols are adhered to (Maintaining Social Distancing/Masks Required When Not Engaged in Active Play).

Community Centers: 3 community centers will open – Joe Ward Community Center; San Juan Brady Community Center; and Normoyle Multigenerational Center– for after-school and recreational programming. Additional community center locations will reopen in the summer.

Parks Outdoor Special Events: The department will begin permitting special events with capacity limits ensuring physical distancing and face mask requirements as appropriate.

Parks Adult & Senior Centers: The department will open with reduced capacity to maintain physical distancing. Pre-registration will be required and both virtual and in-person programming will be provided. Meals and food commodities will continue to be provided via curbside pickup.

Parks Outdoor Swimming Pools: The department will begin swim season in May with the opening of 6 swimming pools on weekends with some locations offering limited weekday hours. Additional pool locations will open in the summer.

Development Services Department (DSD)

The lobby area is open at 1901 S. Alamo St., Cliff Morton Development and Business Services Center.

Learn more and schedule appointments on: www.sanantonio.gov/dsd

Convention Sports & Facilities

The Jo Long Theatre and Little Carver Civic Center are hosting events at limited capacities.

World Heritage Office