Jefferson Bank president confident in San Antonio’s future, potential of Broadway corridor

SAN ANTONIO – If you have traveled downtown or on Broadway recently you probably noticed the construction of the new Jefferson Bank headquarters. But the new building will be so much more than just a bank.

The building, located in the 1900 block of Broadway Street between East Josephine and East Grayson, will consist of retail, restaurants, and bars for the local community. The location was specially selected for what the Broadway corridor offers.

“We’re consolidating folks from multiple locations across the city and we finally decided if we could put a dot on the map, it would be right here in this location. The Pearl has been the catalyst for the redevelopment of Broadway. We’re very excited about the energy down here,” Paul McSween III, president of Jefferson Bank said. “We believe that this is a location that will really help us recruit and retain top talent. We feel like that as we look ahead at the banking industry and the skill set that’s required, we’re bringing in lots of young folks that have technology skill sets and they love it down here. There’s so much energy and it’s something we want to be a part of.”

Ad

Image of construction of Jefferson Bank. (KSAT)

McSween said Broadway is a great location now and for the future of the business.

“You know, this thing is developing all the way from King William, all the way up through Alamo Heights. And it’s something that companies from outside of San Antonio are interested in. We are excited to be a part of it because we see companies that used to look outside of Texas to look at other cities in Texas, like Dallas and Houston and then Austin from a technology perspective. Now, we’re looking at San Antonio because they like the cost of living here. They like the culture here. It’s a different feel.”

McSween said not only the location, but the people in San Antonio make a difference.

“The people here are so friendly. It’s just it’s been a little hidden secret for so many years. And I think a lot of companies are looking to San Antonio now and saying, ‘we like this place. This is something that we want to be a part of,’” McSween said.

Ad

The building will be the new base of operations for Jefferson Bank, but McSween said it will also add to the future of the area. Completion of the building is set for Oct. 2022.

“Well, we’re going to occupy about half the building. We’ve got room for expansion. We’ve got a lot of tenants we’re talking to right now. We’ve got about 220,00 square feet of office space. And then we’ve got 20,000 feet of retail and restaurant space on the ground floor. So we’re real excited about the prospects we’re talking to right now. There’s a lot in store for San Antonio in this building,” McSween said.