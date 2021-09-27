Re-inspection ordered for North Side Chinese restaurant after kitchen staff tried to put on hair restraints as inspection began

SAN ANTONIO – A Chinese restaurant located on the city’s North Side was cited in late July after a health inspector witnessed kitchen staff attempt to put on hair restraints as the inspection was getting underway.

Sichaun Garden, located in the 2300 block of NW Military Hwy. received a score of 73 and was ordered to go through a re-inspection after other violations that included open bags of food not being protected from possible contamination.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Hero’s Ramen x Sushi, 13444 West Ave., 100

La Gloria, 211 AT&T Center Pkwy., 100

Myron’s Prime Steakhouse, 10003 NW Military Hwy., 100

Pop’s Barbacoa, 1100 Ruiz St., 100

Sonic, 1730 Horal Dr., 99

Jujuice, 4009 Broadway, 98

Ben & Jerry’s, 111 W. Crockett St., 97

Tortirica, 805 W. Hildebrand, 97

Church’s Chicken, 7919 Marbach Rd., 96

Sukhothai Restaurant, 410 Valley Hi Dr., 96

Eladio’s Diner, 1378 Gillette Blvd., 95

Panasian Cafe, 9503 Bandera Rd., 94

Yaya’s Thai Restaurant, 5305 McCullough Ave., 94

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, 330 E. Basse, 89

Las Sabrosas de Guanajuato, 6825 San Pedro Ave., 88

Luther’s Cafe, 1503 N. Main Ave., 88

El Mirasol, 10003 NW Military Hwy., 85

Reggie’s Tex-Mex Cafe, 2543 Goliad Rd., 85

Quarters Japanese & Korean BBQ, 19186 Blanco Rd., 82

Kings Nutrition, 1500 Blanco Rd., 80

Martinez Barbacoa & Tamales, 728 Fredericksburg Rd., 80

Stone Werks Restaurant, 5807 Worth Pkwy., 80

Sichuan Garden, 2347 NW Military Hwy., 73

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

