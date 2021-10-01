October is time to rake in deals on yard tools, smart speakers, mattresses

As the calendar turns to October, it’s time to break out the pumpkin spice lattes and rake in some savings on products for the home.

Consumer Reports tracks prices on its top-rated products and pinpoints when they go on sale their deepest discount.

First off, Amazon’s big tech announcement in September should mean savings in October on certain products.

“They announced a smart robot, smart thermostat and a fitness tracker and a brand new Echo Show. That Echo Show means that they should start discounting older items,” said Consumer Reports’ shopping expert Samantha Gordon.

The second-generation Echo Show smart speaker is now on clearance for $116 at Best Buy.

If your autumn chores require a chainsaw, CR says the Oregon Electric 603352 corded chainsaw has been cut to $85 at Walmart. It’s normally about $100. The chainsaw is lightweight and handy for hedges.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is down to $199 at ABT Electronics, Home Depot, Amazon and Staples. Consumer Reports says it’s one of the best they’ve tested.

The First Alert Onelink Smart Smoke and Carbon Monoxide detector is reduced to $82 on Amazon. It can be controlled from your phone.

As the Columbus Day holiday gets closer, look for big deals on mattresses.

“We tend to recommend never paying full price on a mattress because they go on sale very often,” Gordon said. “Wait until a couple of days before holiday weekend for mattress brands to announce their sales. "

October is typically the time to find deals on ovens, ranges and cooktops. Keep in mind, the chip shortage means the specific appliance model you want may be on backorder. So, if you need it for holiday cooking, shop early and be flexible on models.

