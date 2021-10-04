San Antonio man charged in Capitol riot receives longer-than-recommended jail sentence

Matthew Carl Mazzocco is charged in connection with the Capitol insurrection.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who allegedly bragged about participating in the deadly Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to jail.

Matthew Carl Mazzocco, a 37-year-old former loan officer, has been ordered by a federal judge to serve 45 days in jail, a sentence longer than what federal prosecutors recommended, according to ABC News.

In a scathing and impassioned monologue Monday, the judge said the recommended three months under home confinement and probation was too lenient given the violence of the insurrection.

Mazzocco was arrested at his Stone Oak home days after the riot, led by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

The mob caused more than $1 million in damage to the Capitol building, according to the Associated Press, and the riot left five people dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Ad

Prosecutors had said that Mazzocco was identified on social media as videos appeared to show him at the insurrection.

In the video, which appeared to show him walking outside the Capitol, Mazzocco could be heard telling people to not take or destroy items and admitting they could get in trouble, according to the FBI.

Prosecutors also discovered Mazzocco flew to Washington D.C. and posted a Facebook image of himself with the caption, “The capital (sic) is ours!”

In July, he plead guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

KSAT previously reported that he was fired from his job at Synergy One Lending, Inc.

Ad

Read also: