San Antonio man charged in U.S. Capitol riots accepts plea deal, records show

San Antonio man fired from job, released on bond for charges in connection with Capitol insurrection

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was charged in connection with the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump has agreed to plead guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Matthew Carl Mazzocco was arrested on Jan. 17 at his Stone Oak home after he was identified on social media as videos online appeared to show him at the Jan. 6 insurrection, prosecutors allege in court records.

In the video, which appeared to show him walking outside the Capitol building, Mazzocco could be heard telling people to not take or destroy items in the Capitol and admitting they could get in trouble, according to the FBI.

Prosecutors also discovered Mazzocco flew to Washington D.C. and posted a Facebook image of himself with the caption, “The capital (sic) is ours!”

Mazzocco has been released from jail on a personal recognizance bond and was ordered to not travel outside of the contiguous United States and Washington D.C.

The charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison, a fine of no more than $5,000 and a term of supervised release of no more than one year. Sentencing is set for Oct. 4, 2021.

