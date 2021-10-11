3 people injured after argument ends in shooting at Southeast Side apartment complex, SAPD Chief says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were wounded in a shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex Monday afternoon, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Southcross Boulevard.

McManus said a man walked into an apartment and shot a man and a woman in a bathroom. The man was shot in stomach and the woman was shot in leg, the chief said. Both victims ran out of apartment.

As the suspect was leaving, he shot another man inside the apartment. That victim also ran out of the unit, McManus said.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital by EMS. McManus said one person is in critical condition and two others have non-life threatening injuries.

McManus said the shooting appeared to have been triggered by an argument.

He said one person who may be connected to the shooting was detained at another apartment complex nearby and will be questioned.

The investigation is ongoing and KSAT will bring you more updates as they become become available.