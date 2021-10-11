Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

3 people injured after argument ends in shooting at Southeast Side apartment complex, SAPD Chief says

1 person in critical condition, 2 others suffer non-life threatening injuries, police say

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Joe Herrera, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Southeast Side
SAPD respond to shooting on the Southeast Side
SAPD respond to shooting on the Southeast Side (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were wounded in a shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex Monday afternoon, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Southcross Boulevard.

McManus said a man walked into an apartment and shot a man and a woman in a bathroom. The man was shot in stomach and the woman was shot in leg, the chief said. Both victims ran out of apartment.

As the suspect was leaving, he shot another man inside the apartment. That victim also ran out of the unit, McManus said.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital by EMS. McManus said one person is in critical condition and two others have non-life threatening injuries.

McManus said the shooting appeared to have been triggered by an argument.

He said one person who may be connected to the shooting was detained at another apartment complex nearby and will be questioned.

The investigation is ongoing and KSAT will bring you more updates as they become become available.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

