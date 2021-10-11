Seguin police officer shot several times while responding to domestic disturbance call, police say

Sgt, Bradlee Flippin of the Seguin Police Department was shot several times while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Courtesy: Seguin PD

SEGUIN, Texas – A 56-year-old man shot a Seguin police officer three times, wounded a woman and a juvenile before he was taken into custody during a domestic disturbance early Sunday.

According to a post on the Seguin Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving a person with a weapon around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Rosemary Drive.

When the officers arrived, they tried to talk with the suspect, Rodney Juarez, who shot Patrol Sgt. Bradlee Flippin in the arms, neck and head, the post said. Flippin, who has been with Seguin PD since December 2008, was transported to a San Antonio hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

A woman and a juvenile at the home were also shot, the post said. They were transported to an area hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Rodney Juarez, 56, of Seguin, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Seguin PD/KSAT)

Juarez was taken into custody and arrested by the Guadalupe County SWAT Team and arrested. He is facing charges with attempted capital murder on a police officer, attempted capital murder, and attempted murder. Further charges are pending the on-going investigation.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

