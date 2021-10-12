Seguin police officer home from hospital after being shot during domestic violence call

Sgt, Bradlee Flippin of the Seguin Police Department was shot several times while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Courtesy: Seguin PD

SEGUIN, Texas – A Seguin police officer returned home from the hospital Tuesday after he was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Sunday.

In a video posted on the Seguin Police Department’s Facebook page, patrols cars lined the streets as Patrol Sgt. Bradlee Flippin returned back to his home after being released from the hospital.

“Please continue to keep Sgt Flippin and his family in your thoughts and prayers as he recovers from his injuries,” Seguin PD said.

Patrol Sgt. Bradlee Flippin was shot in the arms, neck and head while responding to a call for a domestic disturbance involving a person with a weapon in the 600 block of Rosemary Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Seguin Police Department.

He was taken to a San Antonio area hospital in stable condition.

Ad

Officers said a woman and a juvenile were also shot and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

56-year-old Rodney Juarez was taken into custody. He is facing charges with attempted capital murder on a police officer, attempted capital murder, and attempted murder.

Juarez could face other charges as the investigation continues.

More on KSAT: