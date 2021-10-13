BCSO conducts narcotics raid at home in southwest Bexar County

During a raid on a home in southwest Bexar County on Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies found narcotics and possible evidence of human smuggling, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The home, located in the 13000 block of Watson Road, was raided after a deputy assigned to a task force developed information that suggested drugs were being trafficked from the home. Salazar said they only found “a little bit of narcotics,” but seized other items from the property, including a stolen horse trailer and a stolen motorcycle.

“We’re going to be here for the next couple of hours,” Salazar said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the raid yet, Salazar said.

The property belongs to an elderly couple who rent rooms out to people, the sheriff said.

“Those tenants are who we’re most likely looking for at this point,” Salazar said.

The investigation remained ongoing as of Wednesday.