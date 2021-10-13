Outspoken against his own party, Republican state Rep. from San Antonio will not seek reelection

SAN ANTONIO – After serving six terms representing Texas House District 122, Rep. Lyle Larson announced on Wednesday that he will not seek reelection.

The Republican, who represents part of northern Bexar County, said that he is stepping down to follow proposed term limits that he has long supported. His political career, however, spans roughly 30 years, previously serving as a city council member and county commissioner.

“As a strong proponent of term limits, (I) will follow the limits we previously proposed in this legislation,” Larson said in his newsletter.

Larson has become increasingly outspoken against his own party throughout this year’s legislative sessions as they passed controversial bills on voting and abortion. Most recently, Larson expressed disappointment in how Republicans handled redistricting.

Ad

Redistricting 2021 in a nutshell:

It is not what is right and wrong ..

It is about winning and losing.



Need to figure out a better way to do this crap — Lyle Larson (@RepLyleLarson) October 13, 2021

Larson spoke at length about his views in a Texas Tribune podcast, covering his efforts to convince his own party to support Medicaid expansion and more local control over state control.

Even before Larson’s announcement, a few challengers declared they would run for his seat or expressed interest in it, including Nico LaHood, former Bexar County District Attorney, Elisa Chan, former San Antonio City Council member and Mark Dorazio, a former Bexar County GOP Chair.

Read more: