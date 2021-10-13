SAPD releases video of police fatally shooting man who shot officer twice

San Antonio police released bodycam footage showing the fatal shooting of Steven Primm, 35, on Aug. 13, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police on Wednesday released bodycam footage showing an officer fatally shooting a suspect who shot another officer moments earlier.

Steven Primm, 35, was shot by police on Aug. 13 following a lengthy chase on the city’s East Side.

Police were called about Primm earlier that afternoon after he allegedly threatened to shoot people outside a gas station in the 4500 block of Lakewood Drive.

The first officer who arrived at the scene encountered Primm riding his bike and tried to pursue him.

Primm ditched the bike and fled on foot, jumping into alleyways in the 4900 block of Wycliff.

A second officer found Primm and began chasing him. That’s when Primm fired his gun, shooting the officer twice in his leg. The officer survived his injuries.

The first officer got back in his car and drove toward Primm’s last known location, tracking him down near a car wash.

Primm emerged from the behind the building, momentarily freezing in front of the officer. The officer believed Primm was still armed, police officials said, and fired his gun. Primm was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was later determined the suspect was unarmed at the time,” Lt. Michelle Ramos said in the narrated video of the shooting.

Officers later found Primm’s firearm on the roof of a nearby home, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Watch the full video below (viewer discretion is advised):

