1 person dead, 1 injured in shooting at North Side home, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting on the city’s North Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 1200 block of El Monte Boulevard, not far from Blanco Road and Basse Road after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, a 35-year-old woman was fatally shot by her boyfriend, who also wounded a 50-year-old woman as well.

Police said they don’t know exactly what led up to the shooting, but that they do have a name of the suspect and are currently seeking him out. The man fled the scene.

The 50-year-old woman was taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. She is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.