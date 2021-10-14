San Antonio store makes Yelp’s national top 10 list of Latinx-owned businesses to watch

SAN ANTONIO – A small San Antonio business is getting big love from the crowd-sourced review website Yelp.

Felíz Modern is one of two businesses in Texas selected for Yelp’s top 10 Latinx-owned businesses “Ones to Watch” list for Home and Decor in 2021.

The San Antonio store is co-owned by Mario and Ginger Diaz who wanted to create a space for colorful local and global art, gifts, and home decor with San Antonio flavor.

Felíz Modern is located at 110 W Olmos Drive in the Pearl District.

The shop was selected based on a national presence, average rating, and review counts, according to Yelp officials.

Yelp announced the “Latinx-owned business attribute” in 2020 as a way for Latinx-owned businesses to identify themselves on the platform.

Since its inception, the Latinx attribution has been used by more than 24,000 businesses on Yelp - making it easier for consumers to find these local businesses.

The other Texas shop to make the list is Casa Ramirez Folkart Gallery in Houston.

