Man shot in leg in driveway of West Side home, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the leg in the driveway of a West Side home late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of South San Joaquin Avenue, not far from West Commerce Street and Old Highway 90 after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to police, two men in their 20s pulled up to the house in a dark-colored sedan and walked onto the driveway and called out the victim by name. That’s when, police said, the victim appeared and one of the suspects shot the man in the leg.

Police said the suspects got back into the car and fled northbound. The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is not currently known. The investigation is ongoing, police said.