Local News

You can get free swim lessons thanks to San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department

Registration for classes opens on Oct. 23

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Child swimming stock photo
Child swimming stock photo (Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know the city of San Antonio offers free swim lessons?

The Parks and Recreation Department provides free swim lessons throughout the year for school-aged children and adults.

October sessions are currently filled but more are expected to become available for Nov. 1-12.

Classes during those dates will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the San Antonio Natatorium.

Registration for the November classes will open at 9 a.m. on Oct. 23 here.

These are the categories you will be able to sign up for once registration opens:

  • Group Swim Lessons Pre-School Level 1: Ages 4 & 5
  • Group Swim Lessons Pre-School Level 2: Ages 4 & 5
  • Group Swim Lessons School Age Level 1: Ages 6-12
  • Group Swim Lessons School Age Level 2: Ages 6-12
  • Group Swim Lessons Level 3 and 4: Ages 6-12
  • Group Swim Lessons: Ages 13+

When you’re ready to sign up, search “swim lessons” and you’ll see a list of available classes.

Spots are limited and expected to go fast.

The San Antonio Natatorium is located at 1430 W Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard near Interstate Highway 10 and Buena Vista Street.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

