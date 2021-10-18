You can get free swim lessons thanks to San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know the city of San Antonio offers free swim lessons?

The Parks and Recreation Department provides free swim lessons throughout the year for school-aged children and adults.

October sessions are currently filled but more are expected to become available for Nov. 1-12.

Classes during those dates will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the San Antonio Natatorium.

Registration for the November classes will open at 9 a.m. on Oct. 23 here.

These are the categories you will be able to sign up for once registration opens:

Group Swim Lessons Pre-School Level 1: Ages 4 & 5

Group Swim Lessons Pre-School Level 2: Ages 4 & 5

Group Swim Lessons School Age Level 1: Ages 6-12

Group Swim Lessons School Age Level 2: Ages 6-12

Group Swim Lessons Level 3 and 4: Ages 6-12

Group Swim Lessons: Ages 13+

When you’re ready to sign up, search “swim lessons” and you’ll see a list of available classes.

Spots are limited and expected to go fast.

The San Antonio Natatorium is located at 1430 W Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard near Interstate Highway 10 and Buena Vista Street.

Ad