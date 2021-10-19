Surgeries at risk of being postponed due to low blood, platelet supply, South Texas Blood & Tissue Center says

SAN ANTONIO – The demand for blood and platelets is outpacing the number of donations, potentially putting surgeries at risk of being postponed, according to the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center.

The center on Tuesday said the local supply is at “critical levels” by averaging about 400 units donated per day. About 600 units are needed daily to meet the demand in South Texas.

“With the lower than expected blood donor turnout, we are unable to fill all of the orders we are receiving from hospitals,” Dr. Samantha Gomez Ngamsuntikul, the associate medical director of the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, said in a news release. “We are working with area hospitals to evaluate virtually every order for blood.”

The center said that because hospitals are ordering more blood, surgeries that were postponed due to COVID-19 could be put on hold again.

Adrienne Mendoza, the vice president of blood operations, said one cause of the low donor rate is last week’s severe flooding.

The center is asking eligible people to donate blood or platelets at any of the seven donor rooms, which allows walk-ins.

To make an appointment or find a donor room, call 210-731-5590 or visit SouthTexasBlood.org.