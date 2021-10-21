Partly Cloudy icon
Man killed in fiery crash on South Side identified

Victim identified as Ryan Jacob Soto

Cody King, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

A man is dead after his vehicle rear-ended an 18-wheeler overnight and went up in flames on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.
A man is dead after his vehicle rear-ended an 18-wheeler overnight and went up in flames on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was killed in a fiery crash on the city’s South Side over the weekend has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim as Ryan Jacob Soto.

Police said that Soto’s vehicle rear-ended an 18-wheeler and went up in flames around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday in the 10300 block of SE Loop 410, near Roosevelt Avenue.

According to police, Soto was heading eastbound in a Ford Fusion when an 18-wheeler began to merge into his lane from the right shoulder of the road.

The Ford then struck the back of the trailer and both vehicles caught fire from the impact, police said.

Soto was trapped in his car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

