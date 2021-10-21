Salmonella outbreak traced to onions imported from Mexico

If your onions aren’t labeled and you don’t know where they are from, don’t eat them, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns.

SAN ANTONIO – If your onions aren’t labeled and you don’t know where they are from, don’t eat them, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns.

The CDC is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.

The mysterious outbreak has so far sickened at least 652 people and hospitalized 129 across 37 states, including Texas. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC traced the outbreak to onions produced in Chihuahua, Mexico and were distributed in the U.S. by ProSource of Idaho.

ProSource recalled white, yellow and red onions with import dates between July 1 and August 27, 2021. The onions may or may not have stickers.

The onions were sold nationwide to restaurants and grocery stores.

Major grocery chain H-E-B said onions sold at its stores were not impacted.

Raw onion presents the biggest risk, but even cooking contaminated onions can be a problem, according to Consumer Reports.

“They are safe when they are cooked, but the problem is when they are raw prior to cooking, they could have salmonella on them and you could cross-contaminate your kitchen, your kitchen utensils, your hands,” said James Rogers, Ph.D., food safety director for Consumer Reports.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

The CDC and Food and Drug Administration continue to investigate whether other onions may be involved.

In the meantime, when in doubt, throw it out.

