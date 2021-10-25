Partly Cloudy icon
DeWitt County sheriff injured in burn pit incident at home, officials say

The sheriff is alert and receiving treatment, according to deputies

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: DeWitt County, DCSO
Pictured is DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen. (DeWitt County Sheriff's Office/KSAT)

DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen is recovering after he was injured in a burn pit incident at home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon. The extent of the sheriff’s injuries is unknown, but officials said he is alert and receiving treatment.

The timeline of Sheriff Bowen’s recovery is also uncertain, but until he can resume his duties, the sheriff’s office said Chief Deputy Garoni will fill in to maintain daily operations.

Sheriff Bowen is expected to return to his position after he recovers.

Further details are limited at this time but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

