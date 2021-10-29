ADA-accessible playground and adult exercise area to open at Encino Branch Library

Council District 9 and San Antonio Public Library broke ground on a new ADA accessible playground and adult exercise area at the Encino Branch Library.

The Encino Branch Library on the Northeast Side will soon get an ADA-accessible playground and adult exercise area.

District 9 and the San Antonio Public Library broke ground on the areas outside the library, which is located at 2515 East Evans Road, on Friday morning.

The additions will serve the District 9 community and especially children of all accessibility levels, library officials said.

“We’re excited that libraries are providing again multiple experiences, that’s what it about,” SAPL Director Ramiro Salazar said. “It’s providing a user experience that is meaningful to the community... that’s why we’re not only excited but we’re proud that we are bringing this project to the community...”

A new walking path will also connect to the five new adult fitness stations. Other additions include shading, benches, drinking fountains, mutt mitt stations and trash cans.

The improvements are expected to open in early 2022.