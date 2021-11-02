Woman on the run after shooting man outside Northwest Side apartment complex, police say

Woman on the run after shooting man outside Northwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a woman who shot a man outside an apartment complex on the Northwest Side Tuesday afternoon, according to San Antonio Police.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at the Garden Wood Apartments located in the 1300 block of Gardina Street.

Police say a 45-year-old man was possibly doing maintenance on a car in the parking lot when a woman in her 20s came up behind him and shot him twice.

The man suffered injures to his leg and upper abdomen and was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Officers said the woman may have driven off in a blue Lincoln.

Police say they may have known each other but are still investigating.

