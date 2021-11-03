3 men arrested for theft of catalytic converters on San Antonio’s West Side, deputies say

Three males were recently arrested as a result of a foiled attempt to steal catalytic converters by BCSO West Patrol Deputies from an RV park in the 11000 block of Potranco Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Three men were arrested Friday on San Antonio’s West Side after Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they were seen stealing catalytic converters from an RV park.

Court records show that Johnny Reyes, 41, John Peter Morales, 35, and Antonio Orduna, 40, were all booked on Oct. 29 into Bexar County Jail on charges of theft, in addition to engaging in organized criminal activity.

Morales was released on Oct. 30 and Orduna was released on Oct. 31 while Reyes remains in jail, according to court records.

A Facebook post from BCSO states that deputies were dispatched to an RV park in the 11000 block of Potranco Road, near Loop 1604, after a caller reported suspicious activity.

The caller told deputies that two males were running from the RV park and three catalytic converters were on the ground in the area that the men were seen running from.

A description of the males and a vehicle believed to be connected with the pair were given to deputies who made contact with the suspects at a nearby QT gas station.

The three men were detained at the scene after investigators obtained surveillance footage showing two males with saws going underneath the RV trailers and coming out with catalytic converters.