Marshall High School student found with ammo, but no gun, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Marshall High School administrators are looking into an incident after a student was found to be in possession of ammunition on campus Thursday, according to Northside ISD officials.

Though some online rumors suggested the student was taken into custody with a gun, officials said police only found ammo on the student and no weapon of any kind. No arrest was made in connection with the ammunition and officials said there was no evidence that the student made any threats toward other students or the campus.

“The campus is addressing the issue and following our student code of conduct,” said Barry Perez, NISD’s executive director of communications.

Perez said police did end up arresting another student onThursday “for an unrelated charge.”

“Because the individual arrested is a minor, I can not provide any additional information,” Perez said.

