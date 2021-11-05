Urban farm on East Side provides fresh produce to families across Bexar County

Fighting hunger is the driving force behind an effort from an urban farm on the East Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Many families across Bexar County will have fresh produce just in time for the holiday season, thanks to an urban farm on the East Side that is helping fight food insecurity.

An event was held Thursday morning at the Greenies Urban Farm to welcome its second harvest, and food was donated to partnering organizations.

With families still struggling due to COVID-19, this food was welcomed.

“People are having a hard time. This gives them a little bit of a break. And right before Thanksgiving, they may have some great veggies at the table,” said Bexar County Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert.

The farm, located at Sherman Road and Hudson Street, is a collaboration between Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services and Bexar County.

Officials say 18,000 pounds of vegetables and fruits grown at the Greenies Urban Farm have been donated for distribution around Bexar County.

“We have about $14 million total that we’ll be investing on these grounds, $11 million of which was just passed in the Commissioner’s Court budget in mid-September,” Calvert said. “That will help build the Agricultural Extension Service headquarters, where we’ll be able to teach people about learning to live off the land. There will be classes, everything from financial literacy to falconry to how to make you know your cucumber salad and how to make beer and wine.”

The vegetables harvested this year are squash, cucumber and other super greens.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve seen lots of people suffer from food insecurity, and many people at all different levels. And food costs have been increasing, so it makes it difficult sometimes for families to afford fresh fruits and vegetables. And so being able to provide them fresh fruits and vegetables from this garden is just a beautiful partnership we’ve been able to have,” said Virginia Mika, deputy chief analytics officer of community programs for University Health.

Food has been given to the San Antonio Food Bank, the Wheatley Senior Living Apartments and families with University Health’s Carelink program.

