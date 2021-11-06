Kids may be struggling with in-person learning after going virtual due to pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – For most kids, they’ve been back to in-person school for more than three months. And for some, that’s when parents can really see if they’re struggling.

Just think about it. It’s been a year since kids had to wake up, get dressed and make it to school on time. Let alone sit and focus for an entire day. Here are the details on how to make sure your child’s return to the classroom is a success.

School can be challenging for some students, but imagine learning during a pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 97% of educators in the U.S. reports seeing some learning loss in their students over the past year and 57% say their students are behind by more than three months in their social-emotional progress.

But what can you do if your child is struggling to make the grade this year?

Heather Agee, a teacher, recommends, “Educating yourself on what to expect is helpful.”

Ad

First, revise your plan.

Agee further explains, “The number one excuses for why I didn’t get homework done is not ‘I didn’t understand it’ but instead ‘I didn’t have time.’”

Create a realistic schedule. Carve out time for sports, homework, and free time. Teacher Marie Miller also says, “Sometimes we get caught up in seeing a bad grade, a grade comes home, we don’t like that, we get really caught up on that.”

Talk to your child about what you expect their grades to be. If they don’t come home with a good grade, discuss positive ways to help make sure the next time they do. Don’t be afraid to reach out to the teacher.

Miller further explains, “Being involved in your child’s school as much as possible, getting involved.”

Another way you can help your student is by visiting the school’s website. On the school website, you can find information about the school calendar, staff contact information, upcoming events like class trips, and big testing dates.

Ad

Source:

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/30/learning-loss-from-virtual-school-due-to-covid-is-significant-.html

https://kidshealth.org/en/parents/school-help-elementary.html

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Jenna Ehrlich, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor. To receive a free weekly email on Smart Living from Ivanhoe, sign up at: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk