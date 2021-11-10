2 men in critical condition after being shot outside West Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two 18-year-olds were shot outside a West Side apartment complex late Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 11:15 p.m. to the McMullen Square Apartments in the 530 block of North General McMullen Drive, not far from Culebra Road and West Commerce Street after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, officers arrived to find the two men shot outside, in the driveway of the complex.

Police said residents at the apartment told them they heard gunshots, but did not see anything. One of the men was shot in the face and the other was shot in the abdomen, police said.

The victims were taken by EMS to area hospitals in critical condition. One man was taken to University Hospital and the other was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. Their names have not been released.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. SAPD said the only description of the suspects they have is that they may have been in a red car. The investigation is ongoing, police said.