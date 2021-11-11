Woman hit, killed by vehicle after motorcycle crash on NE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle following a motorcycle crash on the city’s Northeast Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 12100 block of O’Connor Road, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35.

According to police, the woman was riding a motorcycle and had swerved to avoid a vehicle that had cut her off. That’s when, police say, the motorcyclist swerved in front of a pickup truck.

Police said the pickup truck hit the motorcycle and it went under the truck, throwing the woman. The woman managed to get up in the street, but was then struck by an oncoming vehicle, authorities said.

Emergency crews pronounced the woman dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

The second vehicle that hit the woman did not stay at the scene, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.