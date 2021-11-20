Pleasanton ISD superintendent dies from heart attack complications, district confirms

PLEASANTON, Texas – It’s a day of sadness and mourning for Pleasanton ISD students and staff after district officials confirmed the death of Superintendent Dr. Matthew Mann.

Mann passed away Saturday from complications after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week, according to the district.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our superintendent, Dr. Matthew Mann. Dr. Mann passed away... Posted by Pleasanton ISD on Saturday, November 20, 2021

“Dr. Mann was a dynamic leader who made deep connections with the people of PISD and the community and he will be greatly missed by all of us. Our hearts go out to his wife Sara and their family, and we want to honor their privacy as they begin to deal with this personal loss,” the school district said in a statement.

Counseling resources will soon be available to students, staff and other community members. To learn more, visit the school district’s website here.

Ad

Mann joined Pleasanton ISD as the high school principal in June of 2012 and just a few years later, he was named superintendent in March of 2015, according to the district’s website.

Funeral arrangements are still pending. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.