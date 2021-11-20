SA teen arrested after confessing to lighting fire, stealing property on social media, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teen was arrested and charged with arson after he broke into a home, set a box on fire, stole property and confessed to the crime on social media, according to San Antonio police.

Zachary Hughes, 19, was arrested Friday following the incident, which happened in the 800 block of Broadview Drive near Culebra Road on November 15.

According to police, a woman told investigators she found her home broken into and that there was a burning box on the kitchen floor. The knobs of her stove were turned on as well.

Fire officials said that several important documents were also taken, which included birth certificates and social security cards.

When fire investigators arrived on the scene, the woman claimed she began to receive threatening phone calls from the suspect, later identified as Hughes.

Her daughter alleged that Hughes sent her photos of a social security card on Facebook messenger.

She later told investigators that she recorded a video of Hughes bragging on Instagram live about taking the property and attempting to burn the house down.

According to the affidavit, investigators also received a photo of Hughes inside the victim’s home, showing what he had burned.

Hughes’ bond is set at $155,000 and he is being held in the Bexar County Jail.

