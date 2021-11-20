Work begins on next segment of Loop 1604 project

SAN ANTONIO – Construction is underway on the next segment of the Loop 1604 North project, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Segment 3 covers the stretch from I-10 to U.S. Highway 281.

Loop 1604 at Blanco Road will be closed for a time on Saturday, and there will be other lane closures as well this weekend and early next week.

“As we’re getting started, the crews are just setting up barriers, getting the work zones ready and getting ready to start some utility work,” said Jennifer Serold, a spokesperson for TxDOT’s San Antonio District.

Work continues on the first segment of the massive project, which between Bandera Road and I-10. TxDOT is beginning work on segments 1 and 3 before starting work on segment 2, which is a complete transformation of that tricky 1604/I-10 interchange.

“Our teams are really focusing on getting some work done on segment 1 and segment 3 on each side of the interchange,” Serold said. “So when they start the interchange work, it will be more fluid and easier, with less impact for the drivers.”

The project will widen Loop 1604 from four lanes to 10 lanes, including HOV lanes. Construction on all three of the initial segments should be completed by 2027.

Segments 4 and 5 will extend to I-35 on the Northeast Side. Those segments are planned but not yet fully funded.

Other construction projects

There will be more work on I-35 in Comal County this week. The southbound lanes of I-35 at Conrads Lane will be closed overnight Friday and Saturday because of beam installation. Drivers can use the frontage roads.

On the Far West Side, the westbound main lanes of Alamo Ranch Parkway and Lone Star Parkway will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be conducting paving operations.

A complete list of lane closures for that roadwork and others can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.