Cafe College program helps students, families with college enrollment process, financial aid

Students across the country and across San Antonio who are ramping up their college application process can get help this week from Cafe College.

SAN ANTONIO – Students across the country and across San Antonio are ramping up their college application processes.

It may seem daunting and complex for students and families, but the San Antonio Education Partnership is hosting a special event Monday and Tuesday at Café College to help local families – and impact our local economy.

“I wouldn’t be where I am if programs like Cafe College programs. like SAEP approach to success. If those programs weren’t here, I would not have been able to go to college not only to, but through and graduate,” Fatima Montez, Café College Program alumni said.

Montez is from San Antonio and is a graduate of Notre Dame. She works to help local students and families and knows the process first hand.

“I’m a first generation college student, so my parents did not go through this process. So as I was going through it myself, there was a lot of confusion,” Montez said.

“San Antonio has a lot of first education, first generation college students, and so those students need that support because they don’t always have people in their immediate circle who have experience with this, who know how to guide them through this process,” said program manager Elizabeth Velarde.

Ad

The College enrollment FEAST is designed to help students apply for financial aid, and walk them through the process of applying for college. The program helps with admissions and essays. Anyone who needs assistance gets step-by-step help with financial aid applications, admissions, applications, and essays.

“They’re going to expect workshops. They also are going to get assistance with applications, admissions, essays, 34 for scholarships, things like that,” Velarde said.

The programs are great for local students, but it is also beneficial to San Antonio’s economy.

“What we’re trying to do is build up that local economy. We’re building that pipeline of talent, locally, so that we’re getting these students into college to get those degrees. And then they’re going to come back here and work in this space and be able to grow our local economy,” Velarde said.

The program is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with local college representatives to help with any questions.

Ad

Montez wants all students to know their opportunities are limitless.

“It’s possible. I feel like there’s so many things that are telling you, ‘You can’t do this. This isn’t for you.’ But students need to realize that this is possible for them. And even if they feel that they can’t do it right now, it’s never too late. And they are never having to do it alone,” she said.

You can find more information by clicking here.