Schertz police, Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers to hold news conference regarding missing man

Jacob Dubois, 22, of Schertz was last seen by his family on March 7, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – The Schertz Police Department and Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers are holding a news conference on Tuesday regarding the disappearance of Jacob Dubois, who was last seen in March.

The news conference at 1 p.m. will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible, if there is not a livestream available, check back later.

Dubois was last seen on the night of March 7 leaving his residence in the 5100 block of Brookline in Schertz. Police said he was headed to see a friend, but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police described Dubois as a Caucasian male who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 157 pounds, has brown hair, has brown eyes and has a thin build.

The Schertz Police Department and the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest of anyone responsible for any crimes against Dubois.

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shertz police at 210-619-1200.

Read also: