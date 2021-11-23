UTSA food pantry keeps students fed this Thanksgiving

University of Texas at San Antonio students will have a hot meal this Thanksgiving holiday thanks to the assistance of the university’s resource room.

The Whataburger Resource Room is bringing back its “Thanksgiving in a Bag” initiative, a project providing students with mashed potatoes, green beans and other Thanksgiving items.

“This initiative serves two purposes. One, to sustain students through the end of the week, when we are closed. A lot of our students come and shop every single day. So even just those three days that we’re closed can be difficult for students to figure out how they’re going to get by. So, this is a little something extra to get them through the weekend, but then also to spread the holiday love,” said Taylor Cole, a graduate assistant of the Whataburger Resource Room.

The UTSA community came together to fill more than 350 bags this year. The resource room will be available for students to shop and get their Thanksgiving bags Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m.

“The food pantry is open for all UTSA students, faculty and staff, as long as they fall into the income eligibility guidelines,” Cole said.

Cole said the initiative has a special place in her heart.

“I absolutely love this initiative. My family is Italian, so holidays and family and food, were so important to us. So, to be here and spreading a little version of that holiday love, it’s it just warms my heart. It’s really great,” Cole said.

For UTSA Sophomore Jeannie Jeon who shops at the Whataburger Resource Room, she is thankful for the food this Thanksgiving holiday.

“I’m not going back home for the holiday, so it’s something great to have,” Jeon said.