66º

Local News

Tickets are on sale now for the Conference USA title game featuring undefeated UTSA Roadrunners

April Ancira is spearheading initiative to cover students’ seats

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: UTSA, San Antonio, Football, College Football, Alamodome
UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor, center, holds the team's conference trophy as he and his team celebrate their win over UAB in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to catch the University of Texas at San Antonio’s football team play in their first league title game, now’s your chance. Tickets for the Ryan Conference USA championship game are on sale now.

No. 15 UTSA will take on either Marshall or Western Kentucky for the title at the Alamodome on Friday, Dec. 3, and kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online or by calling 210-458-UTSA (8872). A look at Ticketmaster’s listing still shows plenty of seats available at the end zones.

According to UTSA officials, fans are encouraged to pay for tickets online due to a high call volume. Tickets can be accessed via the UTSA Ticket Account Manager.

Tickets for UTSA students are free, but local philanthropist and businesses woman April Ancira is spearheading a crowdfunding initiative to cover the costs.

So far, H-E-B, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bill Greehey, Taco Cabana, UTSA President Taylor Eighmy and other people and businesses have donated money.

Ancira Tweeted on Wednesday morning that so far, $65,000 has been raised from donations. Click here for more information.

The game will also be televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network.

Before the championship game, the undefeated Roadrunners will have to take on the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday in Denton. The kickoff is 1 p.m.

UTSA is ranked No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter