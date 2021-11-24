San Antonio businesses, landmarks want to ‘Light the City Orange’ ahead of UTSA’s Conference USA championship game

Landmarks, monuments and businesses throughout San Antonio will display orange lights in honor of UTSA's stellar season. Photos: Left, Frost Tower (Courtesy, UTSA); right, UTSA players celebrate with their win over UAB in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Businesses and landmarks across San Antonio will light up in orange next month in honor of UTSA football’s stellar season.

The City of San Antonio, Centro San Antonio and the University of Texas at San Antonio are encouraging businesses and places to “Light the City Orange” ahead of the Ryan Conference USA championship game, when the Roadrunners (No. 15) will take on either Marshall or Western Kentucky.

The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Alamodome, and tickets are now on sale.

The “Light the City Orange” starts on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 1 and runs through the evening of Saturday, Dec. 4.

According to UTSA, several San Antonio businesses and institutions have committed to orange displays. They include Centro San Antonio, the Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park, Frost Tower, the University Health Robert B. Green Campus, Weston Centre, Legoland Rivercenter, Office Source and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Businesses can share photos of their displays on social media using the hashtags #UTSA and #LetsGo210.

Before the championship game, the undefeated Roadrunners will have to take on the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday in Denton. The kickoff is 1 p.m.

UTSA is ranked No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

UTSA Roadrunners fans have a lot to be excited about, with a winning season, dedicated team and outlook for the future of sports at UTSA looking positive. The fans weighed in before the championship game just a few weeks away.

