Argument leads to fatal shooting at Southeast Side home; 1 killed, 2 injured

A man was shot multiple time and died following an argument at a home on the Southeast Side on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – An argument led to a fatal shooting at a Southeast Side home late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 6000 block of Bear Branch Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Sinclair Road.

Police said a man in his 40s was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is unknown at this time.

A woman in her late teens or early 20s and a man were also shot, police said. They were transported to Brooke Army Medical Center.

Officers and detectives are speaking with witnesses to try to determine the suspects and victims. Police said the witnesses are cooperating with officers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: