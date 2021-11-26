Man killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 281 north of downtown, SAPD says

One driver died and another driver was injured following a head-on crash early Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, on Highway 281 north of downtown.

San Antonio police said the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Highway 281 near Josephine Street, not far from the Pearl.

Officers received a call for a white pickup truck traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

The driver collided with a black sedan when it reached the area of Josephine Street, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 20s, died at the scene. He has not been identified.

The driver of the black sedan was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

