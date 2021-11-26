48º

SAPD searching for gunman in shooting at mobile home park on Southeast Side

Shooting victim was taken to the hospital

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man accused of shooting another man at a mobile home park on the Southeast Side on Friday morning.

The shooting occurred just after 5 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 5300 block of Southcross Ranch Road, not far from Loop 410 and New Sulphur Springs Road.

Police said officers arrived to find a 43-year-old man shot in the torso inside a mobile home. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center and is expected to survive, police said.

Officers are searching the area for the gunman.

The relationship between the two men is unknown, and it is unclear what led to the shooting.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

