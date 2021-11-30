Exhibit at San Antonio International Airport features pictures of wounded veterans, songs they wrote

“From War to Words – A Visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a 22-piece collection that consists of 11 portraits of wounded veterans accompanied by 11 graphic representations of the songs written by the featured veterans. The exhibit will be on display at San Antonio International Airport through March 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A new exhibit at San Antonio International Airport is paying tribute to veterans in a unique way.

“From War to Words – A Visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a collection that consists of 11 portraits of wounded veterans accompanied by 11 graphic representations of the songs written by them.

“I’m hoping this portrait project captures the enormous gratitude I have for these patriots and countless others who have served our country,” said Myers, an award-winning photographer.

The exhibit, which was unveiled Tuesday, is a partnership between the airport and the veterans advocate group, CreatiVets, whose mission is to empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music. The group has worked with more than 850 veterans from 48 different states who are recovering from visible and non-visible wounds through their art and music programs.

“We are excited to be able to showcase these veteran portraits along with the music they wrote,” said Richard Casper, CEO and Co-Founder of CreatiVets. “In order to help the veterans that need it the most we need to find them where they are. Having this exhibit at the San Antonio International Airport will allow us to reach more veterans than ever who may not be actively looking for help but will find it through these songs.”

Ad

The county music duo, Love and Theft, performs at San Antonio International Airport at the unveiling of the exhibit, " “From War to Words." (KSAT)

One of the songs was performed by chart-topping county music duo Love and Theft. The Nashville-based and Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association and Country Music Television nominated duo co-wrote songs with veterans that are featured in the exhibit and traveled to San Antonio to perform for the opening at the airport.

“This is a very special way to express our gratitude and support of our military veterans. This is a city with a very strong military background and this exhibit is a reflection of our community, our pride and our history,” said airport director, Jesus H. Saenz, Jr.

The exhibit is scheduled to run through March 2022.

Also on KSAT.com: