Woman accused in hit-and-run death of San Antonio surgeon sentenced to 15 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman will serve time in prison after pleading guilty in the 2019 hit-and-run death of a prominent San Antonio surgeon.

Melissa Peoples entered the plea during a court hearing on Tuesday. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter and no contests on failure to stop and render aid.

Peoples fatally struck 58-year-old Dr. Naji Kayruz with her car on Feb. 4, 2019. Kayruz was riding his bicycle in the bike lane of an Interstate 10 access road when he was struck and killed near the Dominion.

Peoples drove off, but was later arrested after the crash at her home when witnesses helped lead police to her.

Kayruz’s family and staff members said the surgeon had been cycling for more than 12 years and rode with many local teams.

“Dr. Kayruz loved to cycle anytime he wasn’t working, and when he had free time, he would cycle,” Felicia Mares previously told KSAT. Mares worked as one of two staff members in Kayruz’s office.

Mares said Kayruz, who had practiced in San Antonio for more than 25 years, is greatly missed by the cycling community, his patients and to many people who knew his kindness.

“He will be truly missed and he will be always remembered. We loved Dr. Kayruz,” Mares said. “He’s been a wonderful boss, and the best doctor anybody could have.”

